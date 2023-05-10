From Gaza 100 rockets in one hour against Israel. Netanyahu, ready to flood the operation and inflict heavy blows

Over the course of an hour over 100 Palestinian rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory. Most fell within a radius of about 40 kilometers from the Strip while some also reached the center of the country. This was reported by Israeli public television Kan according to which material damage is limited (thanks to the intervention of the Iron Dome air defense system) and so far no casualties have been reported.

Two militiamen were killed in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, in an Israeli bombing. This was reported by the local health ministry. According to journalistic sources, they are militiamen from the Abu Ali Mustafa brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The health ministry specified that yesterday the total death toll of Palestinians in Gaza in the fighting was 15 men, women and children. The wounded are now over 40.

Gaza’s health ministry has provided an updated Palestinian death toll from two days of Israeli attacks. 20 died, including 4 women and 5 minors. The wounded, according to the ministry, are 42. A climate of emergency is felt in hospitals in Gaza, according to local sources.

Israel is “ready to expand the current operation and inflict heavy blows on Gaza now and in the future”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said so speaking with mayors of southern Israeli municipalities that are under rocket attack from the Strip.

Over 40 Islamic Jihad rocket and mortar launch sites have been targeted in Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip territory. The army made it known, adding that it is continuing to operate in Gaza.

“Egyptian sources informed: Egyptian efforts lead to an immediate ceasefire between the Palestinian and Israeli sides”: writes the Egyptian site “Al Qahera News“.

