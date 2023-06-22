From social networks to the ring: the duel between Musk and Zuckerberg

NEW YORK – Fifty years later Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier, the world is ready for another super fight in the ring. Or rather, a fence. This time two challengers with improbable physical resumes but gurus of the social world could get on it: Elon Musk51, owner of Twitter, e Mark Zuckerberg39, founder of Facebook.

The former practices karate, taekwondo and judo. The second, Brazilian Jujitsu. The two could face each other in a martial arts match in Las Vegas. The story was born almost as a game, naturally on social media, and for now it remains in this dimension.

Meta’s new Artificial Intelligence: “It will learn by itself and experience emotions like humans” by Pierluigi Pisa 14 June 2023

It happened when the South African billionaire wrote: “I am ready for a duel if he is willing”, a reference to Zuckerberg’s passion for fighting. “Show me the place,” replied the CEO of Facebook and Instagram. “Vegas Octagon,” Musk replied, commenting on a post signed by a journalist from The Verge.

“I have this great move – he added – that I call ‘the Walrus’, where I sit on my opponent and do nothing.” Then he posted short joke videos of walruses, perhaps suggesting that his challenge to Zuckerberg might not really be serious. But the television stations are already salivating, considering that Zuckerberg is followed by 119 million followers, and Musk by more than 144 million.

The Octagon is a fenced ring used for matches of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, an American martial arts organization, the MMA, created to identify the strongest fighter in the world, in any style and technique, according to the rules of the “val tudo” Brazilian, in which, in fact, everything is worth it.

The date has not, at the moment, been defined but social networks have gone wild. A photo has ended up on the net that launches the challenge of the century, a bit boxing and a bit martial arts, even if it is not clear who the new Sugar Ray Leonard or Conor McGregor is.

Zuckerberg is shown shirtless with the classic fighter pose, height 1.73, weight 69 kilos, three children, net worth 103 billion, American nationality. On the other, Musk, 1.80, 81 kilos, nine children, 236 billion, South American.

The former recently won two medals at a jujitsu tournament and confessed that he follows an even more vegetarian diet, but in his own way: “Starting this year – he wrote on social networks – I have become a vegetarian since I only eat animals that I killed myself”.

Corporate America, from Tim Cook to Elon Musk why the American CEOs went to China by Filippo Santelli 19 June 2023

The Facebook CEO shared a series of photos on Instagram that show him on the platform as an athlete of the Guerrilla team. his coach, Dave Camarillo, he wrote on the social network: “I have had the privilege of seeing fascinating people do great things in my career, and I have had the honor of playing a small role in their lives. Yesterday was one of those times.”

Musk has his height and weight to match, Zuckerberg his age and a brief racing experience. On social networks they are divided: for someone Elon will win with a few moves and his walrus size, for others Mark will go around his opponent like an eel.

“I – explained the owner of Twitter, putting his hands forward – I hardly ever train, except to take my children and throw them in the air”. Musk is famous for sending non-serious messages, such as when in 2017 he said he had gotten the go-ahead from the government to build a super train system that would connect New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Nothing has happened since then.

But this time the most famous troll in the world has found someone who has taken him seriously, and has re-launched the challenge, not virtual, but in a real ring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

