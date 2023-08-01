Home » “Full harmony between Lotito and Sarri on the transfer market”
ROMA – “Full tune”, the Lazio firmly reiterates in an official statement the synergy between Lotito and Sarri regarding market decisions. No problem, technician and president remain on the same wavelength even after the last one market meeting staged in Formello. Until now, the Biancoceleste club has only bought Castellanos, Immobile’s deputy, but is looking for a replacement for Milinkovic and other shots to strengthen the squad. The delay on the market worries the fans, not Lotito, who reassures everyone.

Lotito-Sarri, “full harmony”

The club’s press release reads as follows: “The president Claudio Lotito and the coach Maurizio Sarri, after the meeting held yesterday evening in Formello, reaffirm the full harmony in the management of the market and the unity of purpose aimed at making the team even more competitive for next season. Contrary indiscretions that have emerged in the last few days and above all in these hours, in addition to not being truthful, instrumentally create significant damage to the Company, which is listed on the stock exchange, and a negative effect on an environment that instead only needs harmony and serenity. For these reasons, the perpetrators will be prosecuted in the appropriate forums”.

Lazio, presented the third shirt on social media: the images

