BERLIN – This morning the Germans woke up with agency flashes that gave the entire railway network of paralyzed northern Germany. For almost three hours, in the immense area that stretches from Lübeck to Bremen, from Hamburg to Kiel and stretches of North Rhine-Westphalia, thousands of trains remained stationary on the rails. From the first investigations launched by the German police and security apparatuses, it emerged that it was an act of sabotage.