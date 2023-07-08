Global Average Temperature Breaks Record Three Times in Four Days

High temperatures have been sweeping across many parts of the world over the past few days, leading to a new study finding that the global average temperature has broken the highest record three times in a row since July 3rd. After new highs were recorded on July 3rd and 4th, the global average temperature remained the same on the 5th and broke the record again on the 6th.

According to data from the National Weather Service of the United States, the global average temperature on July 6th reached 17.23 degrees Celsius, breaking the record for the highest global average temperature since records began in 1979. In just four days, the global average temperature set new records three times, measuring 17.01 degrees Celsius on July 3rd, 17.18 degrees Celsius on July 4th, and 17.23 degrees Celsius on July 6th.

Scientists attribute this recent increase in global average temperature to long-term global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions and the short-term temperature increase caused by the El Niño phenomenon. They predict that the global average temperature will continue to rise over the next one and a half months.

In addition to the global increase, specific regions are also facing extreme heatwaves. Parts of the southern United States are experiencing weeks of high-temperature heatwaves, while North Africa has witnessed temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius in recent days.

Furthermore, data shows that June 2022 broke records as the hottest June ever recorded, both in terms of air temperature and ocean surface temperatures. June air temperatures and sea surface temperatures have been on a steady rise since 1980.

The calculation of the “hottest day in the world” began in 1940, with the global average temperature being calculated jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Maine in 1979. The statistical standard is based on the average temperature of 2 meters above the surface worldwide. This data has been consequently changed to a unified meteorological satellite monitoring method, enhancing its credibility.

