Goga Sekulić showed silicone | Fun

Singer Goga Sekulić posed in a bikini

Source: Instagram/gogasekulic

The singer Goga Sekulić, who recently had silicone breast implants changed in a hospital, and then went for urgent correction because her stitches burst, showed the “results” again on social networks.

A few days ago, she published pictures from the swimming pool in Montenegro, which received a handful of flattering comments, and now a video showing her new breasts in close-up.

Goga, lying in a bikini on the beach, announced the performance, and the followers were interested in something else – “How does he breathe when they are so big?”.

Watch the clip:

But also pictures:


HOW BIG ARE THEY, CAN YOU BREATHE? Goga published a hot shot from the beach – only head and silicone in the frame!

Source: Instagram/sekulicgogaBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/sekulicgogaBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/sekulicgogaBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/sekulicgogaBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/sekulicgogaBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: ATA Images /Antonio AhelNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

02:54 “I WORKED FOR FREE AS ​​A PRESENTER, ACTRESS AND SINGER!” Goga Sekulić honestly about life, and then mentioned Ana Nikolić Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

