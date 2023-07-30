Guca from August 9, 13 | Entertainment

The Guča festival will be held this year from August 9 to 13, organized by the Municipality of Lucani, KC Guča, TO Dragačevo and Skajmjuzika.

At the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century, the sounds of trumpets were heard for the first time in Dragačevo. Brave and daring Dragačevci they returned from many war battles for the liberation of Serbia as true heroes, carrying with them a trumpet as a memory of their military days. Fascinated by the beautiful sound of the trumpet, those brave “military” trumpeters began to gather and play the first rounds. So soon as many as fifteen trumpet orchestras came to life in this area in the period between the two world wars. The trumpet quickly took root in Dragačevo, becoming an indispensable part of the life of this region, following them from birth until their last breath.

On a festive day, On October 14, 1961, the first “Dragačevski sabor trumpeters” was held, which will forever mark the history of Serbian trumpeting. Desimir Perišić from Goračić became the first winner, while Dragan Jovanović’s orchestra from Dljin was declared the best orchestra.

Since then, every year “Dragačevski sabor trumpeters” attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, bringing them countless smiles and beautiful memories. Thanks to this festival, Guča became world-famous as the trumpet capital. On the main stage of the stadium, many famous stars celebrated unforgettable moments, performing hits, songs and chočeces that the audience still fondly remembers today.

The Guča festival will be held this year from August 9 to 13, organized by the Municipality of Lucani, KC Guča, TO Dragačevo and Skajmjuzika. The festival is divided into pre-parliamentary days, when Aco Pejović (August 9) and Aleksandra Prijović (August 10) will perform, and the 62nd Dragačev Trumpeter Assembly, which will take place from August 11 to 13. You can follow the three-day program of the 62nd Dragačevski Sabor of Trumpeters on RTS programs.

The rules state that placement in the final competition can be achieved by the winning orchestras from five pre-competition centers: Kovačice, Boljevac, Zlatibora, Kotraža and Surdulica. Trumpet orchestras perform performing two numbers typical of the stylistic expression in their region. The musicianship is refined and perfect, because winning the title of the first trumpet in Guca is the dream of every trumpet player.

A total of 17 trumpet orchestras will perform at the Trumpet Festival on the last day of the Parliament, when they will compete for the title of the best at the biggest trumpet festival in the world. central event, the final senior competition “Sa Ovčar i Kablar” will start on Sunday, August 13 at 6 pm on the main stage at the stadium in Guča, and the orchestras that will compete for the prestigious parliamentary awards are:

Trumpet Orchestra of Bojan Krstić / Vladičin Han / Trumpet Orchestra / Guča / Trumpet Orchestra of Isidor Zećirović / Major / Trumpet Orchestra of Bojan Ristić / Vladičin Han / Trumpet Orchestra / Požega / Trumpet Orchestra of Vladimir Ivanović / Zagužanje / Trumpet Orchestra of Marko Trnavac / Mršelji / Trumpet Orchestra of Aleksandar Đorđevića /Bor/Kristijan Azirović Trumpet Orchestra /Bojnik/Timočki Veseljaci Trumpet Orchestra /Knjaževac/Manuel Ametović Trumpet Orchestra /Bojnik/Zeljko Stefanović Trumpet Orchestra Aleksander Petronijević /Arilje/Stefan Mladenović Trumpet Orchestra /Vranje/Marko Gligorijević Trumpet Orchestra /Bajina Bašta /Damiro Ametović’s Trumpet Orchestra /Belgrade/Milenko Filipović’s Trumpet Orchestra /Bajina Bašta/Stanislav Antić’s Trumpet Orchestra /Zagužanje/.

