Francesco Guccini is the ageless singer-songwriter who continues to amaze with twists in his artistic career. After leaving the music scene more than ten years ago, the artist had decided to devote himself exclusively to literature, frequently publishing a series of highly successful books. Sometimes it happens, however, that music has an attractive capacity that goes beyond any rational decision and that the desire to communicate, tell and sing has the upper hand … on November 18, Francesco Guccini’s new album “Canzoni da intorto” is released. The album will be available exclusively in physical format to introduce the listener to a complete journey of listening and understanding. Yes, Francesco Guccini sings again and this is a gift and a joy for everyone.

Andrea Bocelli feat. Matteo e Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas

Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, collaborates with his son Matteo and daughter Virginia. We've heard them sing together live before. But this is their first recording together. This recording is unique in so many ways, and the result is extraordinary. Produced by multiple Grammy and Academy Award-nominated composer Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), and featuring stunning new arrangements, the album is warm, beautiful, intimate and sentimental. Imagine the Bocelli family singing to you from their living room, relaxing while momentarily isolating themselves from the rest of the world. It's a glimpse into their lives, away from the cameras, crowds and global audiences. It is the sound of a family taking a precious moment to be together and celebrate what is truly important. It's something the world has never heard before, it's the beautiful soundtrack to our family Christmas.