Home World Guccini and Bocelli dominate the Christmas standings
World

Guccini and Bocelli dominate the Christmas standings

by admin
Guccini and Bocelli dominate the Christmas standings

Francesco Guccini – Songs from Intorto

Francesco Guccini is the ageless singer-songwriter who continues to amaze with twists in his artistic career. After leaving the music scene more than ten years ago, the artist had decided to devote himself exclusively to literature, frequently publishing a series of highly successful books. Sometimes it happens, however, that music has an attractive capacity that goes beyond any rational decision and that the desire to communicate, tell and sing has the upper hand … on November 18, Francesco Guccini’s new album “Canzoni da intorto” is released. The album will be available exclusively in physical format to introduce the listener to a complete journey of listening and understanding. Yes, Francesco Guccini sings again and this is a gift and a joy for everyone.

Andrea Bocelli feat. Matteo e Virginia Bocelli – A Family Christmas

Andrea Bocelli, the most successful classical artist of all time, collaborates with his son Matteo and daughter Virginia. We’ve heard them sing together live before. But this is their first recording together. This recording is unique in so many ways, and the result is extraordinary. Produced by multiple Grammy and Academy Award-nominated composer Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), and featuring stunning new arrangements, the album is warm, beautiful, intimate and sentimental. Imagine the Bocelli family singing to you from their living room, relaxing while momentarily isolating themselves from the rest of the world. It’s a glimpse into their lives, away from the cameras, crowds and global audiences. It is the sound of a family taking a precious moment to be together and celebrate what is truly important. It’s something the world has never heard before, it’s the beautiful soundtrack to our family Christmas.

See also  Moving from the streets to social networking sites, protest movement creates a new platform for Iranians | Political news | Al Jazeera

They are the rulers of this Christmas ranking of Amazon’s best-selling records, even surpassing the remastered of Pink Floyd which takes third place with Dark Side of the Moon (shop here). While in first place we find Francesco Guccini who dominates at the top of sales, you canbuy herethe disk or the vinyl for the figures of 20.61 euros or 31.05 euros. As for the Bocelli family record, the price of the CD version is 21.51 euros while that of the vinyl version is 35.96 euros. However, calculate that these are the basic prices, so if you are patient and want to wait for better offers you can still do it, just click here to access the purchase page.

You may also like

“T.Ink – Festival of illustration and comics” –...

Commentary on important news – What kind of...

Bangladesh, the house of tenderness

FEPS Recovery Watch – Mondoworker

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

The elegant and tasty Creme Brülèe – MONDO...

Udinese – Sottil presents the match: “Winning, we...

Independence war in Cameroon: why is mediation stalling?...

Paris Jackson, spectacular appearance | MondoNews

Ecobonus 2023: what changes for heating systems

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy