by admin
Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old accused of attempted murder after assaulting Salman Rushdie in New York State, has pleaded not guilty. The Associated Press reports. Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white mask. He was handcuffed.

Lebanese origins, sympathies for the Iranian regime and a terraced house in New Jersey. Who is Rushdie’s stabber

by our correspondent Anna Lombardi

