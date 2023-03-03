“There is where happiness” sings Christophe Maé. Happiness arises when you allow life to flourish within you through new attitudes and habits. It is about “deciding”, “seeing”, “doing” and also “thinking” differently. It is therefore a new dynamic that you must create and cultivate. It is a garden that you must take care of every day. And for that, here are actions to implement daily.

Live, don’t just exist

Dare to be happy. Avoid stressful people and situations. A attitude positive is what will allow you to overcome the difficulties and concerns of life. Stop wasting time making plans for tomorrow. It’s necessary to profit from rather the present moment and the moments of happiness that are offered to you today. It is not a question of living in immediacy, but in a certain tranquility of the soul, in order to let life flourish in you. And above all to spend quality time with your loved ones.

photo credit Pexels

Congratulate yourself for every small victory

In a journal, write down all the things you are proud of and congratulate yourself. Joyfully affirm, for example, this: I congratulate myself because I have forgiven. I’ve drawn a line under the past and I want learn to do trust. I say thank you to myself for being there when I needed me. I say thank you for the adult caring(e) with myself and with others that I am trying to become, because it was not obvious at first. I am pleased to take the decision today toto advance after this breakup. I congratulate myself for breaking the chains of my heart for to like again. I congratulate myself on the joie and the happiness that I provide to others… Continue the list…

photo credit Pexels

Happiness is here: appreciate the present and let go

Repeat this sentence every day: “I appreciate the present, I accept my history and I focus on the future”. Those who manage to be happy are above all people who know how to take advantage of the little sparks of joy that life offers them in the present. Learn to savor the moment, the moments of happiness that you live today. Tomorrow will take care of itself. Open yourself to new experiences every day. Don’t stay tense and cling to the past. Let go of the past and all its frustrations and let life surprise you. As Condoleezza Rice says: “Life is full of surprises and chance. Being open to unexpected turns in our path is an important part of success. If you try to plan all the steps, you can miss these wonderful adventures ».

Be happy and don’t waste your time

Happiness is an association of the small joys of each day. You let happiness into your life when you are deeply optimistic et cheerful. Don’t waste your time being sad. Instead, take the time to do activities you enjoy. Because time is precious. And very often we are told that time is money, it is true. But as Agnès Kraidy says “What we are not told is that unlike money, lost time cannot be made up. We will have to search wasted time, we’ll never find it. This is why we must avoid losing it and live by building our happiness and realizing our dreams..

you deserve happiness

Happiness is waiting for you, it wants to shine in your life. I you wish a grande happy moments collection and love. And above all an inner happiness, and boundless joy which is by far the greatest wealth. Seal the divorce with the past because you deserve happiness today.