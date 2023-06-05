Home » Happy Week Business, the Vodafone initiative for business customers
Happy Week Business, the Vodafone initiative for business customers

Happy Week Business, the Vodafone initiative for business customers

From 5 June to 2 July, Vodafone Business customers and users will be able to participate in a prize competition on Happy Week, the program that offers Vodafone Business customers and their employees every week benefits and offers from various Vodafone partners available on the My Vodafone app Business.

The initiative

The initiative aims to celebrate the first anniversary of Happy Week Business.

What is Happy Week Business

Happy Week is the program dedicated to Vodafone Business customers and users with which Vodafone Business wants to be closer to companies and its employees, placing them increasingly at the center of its initiatives.

Every week customers can enjoy discounts and promotions on a wide range of products from various brands by simply accessing the My Vodafone Business app.

How does it work

Every week from today until 2 July, in addition to the usual two benefits available on Happy Week – which arrive every Monday and are available throughout the week – Vodafone Business customers and their employees will have the opportunity, by requesting the code for a extra advantage, to participate in the final draw of the competition.

Vodafone Business UC

It will be possible to participate in the draw for a maximum of four times for each user and the winners of the competition will be 12: one for each month that has passed since the launch of the Happy Week Business programme.

I premi

Twelve prizes up for grabs: an electric scooter or dinners for two in gourmet restaurants via gift boxes. The final draw will take place on July 7, 2023.

Further information at this link.

