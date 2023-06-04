Harmonious Coexistence of Man and Nature—Shijiazhuang City Extensively Mobilizes the Public to Participate in Ecological Environmental Protection and Paint a Beautiful Homeland_Shijiazhuang News

“The mountains are greener and the water is greener, making China more beautiful. The beautiful nature is our common home…” On the occasion of the June 5th Environmental Day, the theme song “Make China More Beautiful” was sung again in Shijiazhuang. Blue sky and white clouds, singing birds and fragrant flowers, clear water and green banks, fish flying in the shallow bottom…a beautiful picture of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, slowly unfolding along with the wonderful melody.

The knower begins with action, and the doer knows with success. Our city has always attached great importance to the guiding role of environmental protection publicity and education. Focusing on key tasks, the Municipal Ecological and Environmental Department continuously innovates publicity methods and methods, strives to improve the ability and effect of external publicity and media communication, guides and encourages the public to actively participate in environmental protection, and gathers the majesty of strengthening ecological and environmental protection in the new era strength. Our city is making unremitting efforts to let the blue sky always exist, the clear water flow, and the beauty and development go hand in hand.

Focus on theme promotion

Accumulate new kinetic energy for ecological and environmental protection

Recently, at Shijiazhuang No. 13 Middle School, teacher Liang Jingjing from Shijiazhuang College gave a lecture on environmental protection with the theme of “Embracing Green Life and Environmental Protection”. At the scene, the students watched the water pollution experiment and the noise pollution experiment together, and learned a wealth of knowledge about domestic waste classification. This is one of the publicity activities carried out by our city around the theme of the Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day “Building a modernization where man and nature live in harmony”.

During the Sixth Five-Year Environmental Day, our city will focus on the theme of publicity, fully mobilize social forces, carry out publicity activities with rich content and various forms, and publicize and promote the knowledge and laws of ecological environmental protection by telling environmental protection stories and holding ecological and environmental protection knowledge exhibitions. Laws and regulations guide the whole society to cultivate the concept of ecological civilization and advocate green production and lifestyle.

At the same time, further broaden the thinking, integrate traditional ecological culture and environmental education, and carry out the ecological environment theme “Flying Flower Order” activities for green schools and environmental education bases in our city, focusing on “mountain”, “water”, “forest”, “field” and “lake” “, “grass” and “sand” and other keywords, and shoot creative videos that focus on poetry recitations and add elements such as songs and dances. Design and produce a series of cartoons on the theme of green life, and shoot short videos of the beautiful ecological scenery in various counties (cities, districts), and release them through new media platforms such as “Today’s Headlines” and “Douyin”.

The person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment expressed the hope that through a series of themed publicity activities, more citizens will participate in the cause of ecological and environmental protection in the provincial capital, and strive to be the spokesperson and participant of ecological and environmental protection.

Citizens participate enthusiastically

Protect the clear water and blue sky together

With the continuous advancement of the construction of ecological civilization, the public has become an important force in the protection of the ecological environment in our city: they either hold up their cameras to record the changes in the environment around them; Knowledge. The trickle flows into the ocean, and the public is not only the volunteers and supervisors who personally participate in environmental protection work, but also the witnesses and beneficiaries of environmental changes.

Among the groups involved in ecological and environmental protection, Wang Ruchun is one of the typical representatives.

Starting from New Year’s Day in 2014, Wang Ruchun insisted on taking pictures of the same sky with a camera at a fixed time and place every day to record the weather conditions of the day. In 9 years, his “Sky Diary” has accumulated more than 3,000 photos, visually recording the increase of the blue sky in Shijiazhuang.

In recent years, whenever a large-scale ecological and environmental protection campaign is held, Wang Ruchun has proposed to the citizens to practice green life, and the sky photos he took have become “evidence” showing the continuous improvement of the provincial capital’s air quality. It can be seen intuitively that the blue color is increasing year by year, and it also makes the general public rejoice in the obvious improvement of the air quality of our city.

Propaganda is the harbinger of action, and action is the embodiment of responsibility. Under the guidance of the city’s ecological and environmental department, more and more enthusiastic citizens are participating in the era of ecological and environmental protection in different ways. “The most beautiful ecological and environmental protection volunteers in the country” Shi Yanwen led environmental protection volunteers into schools to promote ecological and environmental protection Knowledge, “100 Most Beautiful Ecological Environment Volunteers” Li Gai has been spreading the concept of green and low carbon for 19 years…more and more people are joining in, and more and more practices are being spread out, converging into a powerful force of ecological environmental protection .

hand in hand

Create a new green fashion

Walking into Shijiazhuang Zhuangyuan Primary School, the trees are shady, clean and elegant, and the outdoor rainwater collection system, the water recycling system in the building, the underground filtration water storage system, and the solar power generation system come into view from time to time. In the orchard, the children sowed, weeded and fertilized with their own hands, and their laughter echoed in the green shade.

“Our school is an international ecological school, which has always regarded environmental education as an important part of school work, infiltrating green and environmental protection knowledge in all aspects of education and teaching, and guiding students to participate in actions such as garbage sorting, water and electricity saving, and green travel as much as possible. Forever , Moisten things silently, good habits such as thrift and low-carbon life have become the new campus fashion.” Zhao Ruishen, the principal of Zhuangyuan Primary School, introduced.

Principal Zhao Ruishen has gone through many schools, and his position has changed several times, but what remains unchanged is his original intention of sowing green seeds. The Changzheng Street No. 3 Primary School and Zhuangyuan Primary School where he worked were both rated as international ecological schools. It is many educators like Principal Zhao Ruishen who go all the way and go green all the way; when they go to a school, they go to a school and give green wings to the dreams of the students.

“Almost every time the child comes home, he always tells me about the ecological civilization lessons taught by the teacher, such as sorting garbage, protecting small animals, etc. He knows a lot. I have learned a lot of new knowledge from the child. “Mr. Guo, the father of Guo Borui, a student in Class 1 of the fourth grade, said happily.

The green education of Zhuangyuan Primary School is a microcosm of the schools in our city to spread the concept of ecological environmental protection and cultivate the awareness of ecological civilization. Many schools have also taken active actions and joined the trend of the times of green creation. Park City Elementary School cherishing water resources activities, Heping East Road Elementary School Wildlife Protection Green theme activities, etc. write chapters of harmonious coexistence between man and nature from different aspects and angles.

According to statistics, there are more than a thousand green schools in our city. Students drive their parents, parents drive the community, and the community drives the community. The ecological civilization concept of “harmonious coexistence between man and nature” is like colorful flowers blooming in Shijiazhuang.

Offline and online actions

Promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature

In CECEP (Shijiazhuang) Environmental Protection Energy Co., Ltd., more than a dozen citizens are watching the garbage disposal process step by step under the leadership of the company’s reception staff. According to reports, in 2017, after the company was listed as one of the first batch of environmental protection facilities open to the public in the country, it opened the factory area to welcome citizens to visit. In order to improve the viewing effect, the company has built a VR panoramic experience platform, and the public can visit 360 degrees online anytime, anywhere with just a finger movement. Up to now, the company has opened more than 80 times.

Wei Xiaona, a resident of Runfeng Community in High-tech Zone, said with deep emotion: “Walking into the company gave me a better understanding of garbage disposal. I never thought that the environment here is as beautiful as a park, clean and fresh, and there is no peculiar smell in the air. More What is commendable is that domestic waste can still generate electricity after incineration, providing clean energy for our lives.”

Under the help and guidance of the municipal ecological environment department, more and more enterprises, automatic air quality monitoring stations, sewage treatment plants, etc. have become units open to the public or environmental education bases, which has shortened the distance between environmental protection work and the masses and improved the quality of life. The general public attaches great importance to environmental protection and participates in the enthusiasm and initiative of environmental protection actions.

There are activities offline and columns online. The municipal department of ecology and environment closely follows the pulse of the development of the times, and has set up online special columns such as “ecological civilization cloud classroom”, “environmental protection promotion into enterprises”, “showing my ‘hometown blue'” and other special columns to popularize green production and life in all aspects and from multiple angles Knowledge, demonstrate the effectiveness of ecological governance, stimulate the public’s sense of responsibility and practical ability to participate in ecological and environmental protection, and further enhance the coverage and influence of environmental protection publicity and education.

Time changes, dreams move forward. This year, the municipal ecological environment department will further innovate the form and content of publicity, do a good job of typical publicity for key tasks, carry out a series of publicity for important nodes, and give full play to the role of new media such as WeChat and Weibo to expand communication channels and contribute to ecological environment governance. The work creates a strong atmosphere, making green the most beautiful background color of the beautiful provincial capital.

With the joint efforts of the whole society, the ecological environment of our city has continued to improve, and the air quality has successfully dropped out of the national “top ten”. The blue sky, white clouds, and twinkling stars have gradually become the new normal. Circle of friends. At the same time, more and more rare animals are showing up in Shijiazhuang: the Chinese merganser flutters its wings and flies in the Hutuo River; Camel beams appear frequently, and the black stork, an endangered bird in the world, has changed from a migratory bird to a local resident bird in Shijiazhuang… The Hutuo River Wetland has been restored and protected, and more than 30 species of birds have increased to 219. On the ancient and brand-new land of Shijiazhuang, a beautiful picture of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is slowly unfolding. (Reporter Wang Chong)