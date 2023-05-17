Harry and Meghan, car accident in New York chased by paparazzi

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and his mother were close to a car accident in New York after being chased by paparazzi for hours. The couple’s spokesman called the chase “almost catastrophic”. A dynamic that evokes the tragic fate in which Harry’s mother, Lady Diana, lost her life 26 years ago. The incident occurred after Meghan and Harry attended an awards ceremony.

Harry and Meghan would be “shocked and tried” by the near car accident, according to sources close to the couple. In fact, the two narrowly avoided being involved in a rear-end collision. The couple, along with her mother Doria Ragland, had left the event where Meghan was honored last night for her activism on behalf of women. As they left the Ziegfeld Theater, they were chased by a dozen paparazzi.

“Their security went out of their way to stop them,” the source said. As they left the theater, the couple got into the SUV in which they had arrived at the event, but then, as the situation became more complicated, they abandoned the car to get into a taxi in a desperate attempt to lose them. In the pursuit, a cameraman hit a car, while another allegedly hit an officer. The police officers also tried to stop the photographers but they ignored the warnings. According to the couple’s spokesman, who broke the news, the chase lasted over two hours and resulted in several clashes involving other cars, pedestrians and two police officers.

The ceremony was the first public event Meghan and Prince Harry have attended since the King’s coronation, which the Duchess had not attended.