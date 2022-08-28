Home World Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused floods, and a large number of farmland were flooded. Farmers suffered heavy losses – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused floods, and a large number of farmland were flooded. Farmers suffered heavy losses – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused floods, and a large number of farmland were flooded. Farmers suffered heavy losses – Xinhua English.news.cn

According to the latest data released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency on the 27th, since June, heavy rainfall has caused floods and other disasters in Pakistan, resulting in 982 deaths. More than 33 million people were also affected. A state of emergency has been declared across Pakistan. Sindh province in southeastern Pakistan is one of the hardest hit areas by the floods. A lot of farmland was flooded, and local farmers suffered heavy losses.

This is Jakob Abad, Sindh province, where a large number of houses were submerged in the flood.

Some homeless people had to set up tents by the roadside for their families to take shelter. Others put their belongings in the car and drove through the water, looking for a new place to stay.

The floods also submerged more than 800,000 hectares of arable land in Sindh province, destroying a large number of crops and causing heavy losses to local farmers.

Sindh farmer Khalil Ahmed: We planted 50 acres (more than 20 hectares) of the best quality rice, which is what everyone eats, and now it’s all gone.

Pakistani media reported that more than 300 people have died from floods and rain-related accidents in Sindh province since mid-June.

Officials in Sindh say floods in the province this year are worse than in 2010. The floods that year killed at least 1,700 people across the country, most of them from Sindh.

See also  Klopp hand-picked Salah + Nunes = 67 goals, the farmer revenge for stealing Caipu_Fulham_Liverpool_Season

You may also like

Shaanxi, Shanxi, Sichuan and other places have strong...

There are nearly 17,000 monkeypox cases in the...

Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over...

Russia, Soldatov: “The spy Olga Kolobova was looking...

Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The...

U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target...

Safety mission in Zaporizhzhia: green light to the...

Russia-Ukraine war, the latest news: risk of loss...

The results of the investigation into Abe’s assassination...

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy