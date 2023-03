Every dog ​​owner knows very well that a pet has to be petted, brushed, scratched or played with and even talked to every day, but what happens if a dog used to company suddenly starts to be ignored?

Source: TIK TOK PRINTSCREEN

Some people, as a joke, tried to ignore their dogs and recorded everything and posted it on TikTok, and the reactions are hilarious.

Almost all dogs have a hard time bearing being ignored and some of them really tried to make their owners experience them.