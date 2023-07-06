Hottest Day in History: Global Temperatures Break Records for Consecutive Days

U.S. weather data: Global temperatures broke records for two consecutive days, and July 4 became the “hottest day”

Reference news network reported on July 6According to Agence France-Presse, preliminary data released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on July 5 showed that the global average temperature broke records for two consecutive days, and July 4 became the hottest day on record.

Data show that the daily average temperature on the earth’s surface reached 17.18 degrees Celsius on July 4, far exceeding the new record for global average temperature set just on the 3rd. The average temperature measured at a height of 1.5 to 2 meters above the global surface on the 3rd was 17.01 degrees Celsius, higher than the highest record of 16.92 degrees Celsius set on July 24, 2022.

According to the report, the temperature records collected by the National Environmental Prediction Center under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States can be traced back to 1979. Between 1979 and 2000, the average temperature in early July was 16.20 degrees Celsius.

The July 4 record has yet to be confirmed by other measurements, but could be broken again as summer begins in the northern hemisphere, the report said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed on July 5 that July 3 was indeed the hottest day based on data collected since 1940, but the agency could not yet confirm the data for the 4th.

The World Meteorological Organization announced on the 4th that El Niño conditions were formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean for the first time in seven years, and global temperatures may rise further.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

