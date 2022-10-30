“The enlistment work under the framework of the mobilization order has ended today. The work of distributing conscription notices to citizens has stopped. The task you have assigned – conscription of 300,000 troops has been completed.” Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reported to President Putin on the 28th. Work.

The Kremlin televised a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Shoigu on the 28th.

According to RIA Novosti, Shoigu reported to President Putin, saying that the task of recruiting 300,000 troops under the framework of part of the mobilization order has been completed.

Shoigu said: “The soldiers who join the war will get the status of war veterans and enjoy various social benefits provided by the state. The enlistment work under the framework of the mobilization order has ended today. The work of distributing draft notices to citizens has stopped. The task you have assigned— – Recruitment of 300,000 troops has been completed. The Ministry of Defense has not issued any additional tasks.”

Putin thanked the reservists for their “patriotic dedication and firm determination to defend the country and defend Russia,” saying they did it “to defend their home, their families, our citizens, our people.”

Newly mobilized Russian soldiers

“Russia Announces Key Mobilization Figures”, “Russia Today” TV reported on the 28th that after the mobilization target of 300,000 is achieved, more people will join the army. But Shoigu said that under the framework of the special military operation, the military service bureau will continue to supplement the troops, and its work is limited to recruiting volunteers and reserve contract soldiers.

According to reports, more than 13,000 Russian citizens expressed their desire to perform their duties without receiving a military service notice. After they enlisted as volunteers, they were sent to the army.

Of the 300,000 new recruits, Shoigu said 218,000 were being trained and another 82,000 were sent to the special military operations area after completing their training.

Shoigu revealed that the average age of these new recruits is 35 years old. He conceded that there were problems with the equipment of the new enlisted, but these problems only appeared in the initial stages and have been resolved. Putin has said difficulties are inevitable because the mobilization order has not been issued for a long time.

What changes will these new recruits bring to the battle?

The US “Wall Street Journal” said that Ukraine is preparing to welcome the influx of newly recruited Russian troops into the battlefield in the next two weeks. Both countries are currently preparing for the battle of Kherson, an important southern city.

The Ukrainian military said most of the enlisted soldiers would arrive on the front lines in about two weeks, where they would reinforce heavily damaged Russian troops. Khoromov, deputy head of the Ukrainian General Staff, said: “It is expected that in about a week and a half to two weeks, the main Russian troops mobilized to the combat zone will arrive. It may be to limit our presence in certain areas of the front line. actions, as well as a balanced strengthening of the rest of the front line.”

The Russian-appointed deputy chief executive of the Kherson region, Gubareva, has warned Kyiv that a counteroffensive may be launched against Nikolayev.

Gubareva said that Kherson and Nikolayev are 60 kilometers apart, and the front line of the conflict is between the two cities, which means that both sides are about 30 kilometers away from the other city. “Why are we always afraid, not them? ?”

Gubareva said that even if the Ukrainian army advances 300 meters, the Ukrainian media will report it, “We just don’t shout for every meter of progress, if we do, maybe the newspapers will not be included. “

Russian military analyst Mikhail Onufriyenko said in an interview with “Viewpoint” that the Ukrainian army has maintained a numerical advantage in the direction of Kherson, but Russia is restoring the balance of power.

Of course, the Ukrainian side expressed disdain for the combat effectiveness of the newly mobilized Russian troops.

In his daily video address, Zelensky said that Russian soldiers “were ill-prepared and poorly equipped to be ruthlessly sent to the battlefield by their commanders, and we can speculate from this that Russia may soon need to recruit a new batch of soldiers.” Soldiers join the war.”

The two sides talked about how much the new recruits of the Russian army could do, and they may have to go to the battlefield to see the truth.

