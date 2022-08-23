BERLIN – In Hungary, in the nervous autocracy of Viktor Orbán, even the wrong weather can turn into an offense to the regime. Last Saturday the celebrations and fireworks for the traditional St. Stephen’s Day in Budapest were postponed due to an alert from the National Meteorological Institute (NMS), which had predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms. At the last moment the winds swept in a different direction and the storm smoothed the capital.
See also Hungary, Harry Potter and the Friends series at risk for the new law "against LGBT propaganda"