Hungary, the feast of St. Stephen canceled. And Orbán chases the heads of the Weather Institute

Hungary, the feast of St. Stephen canceled. And Orbán chases the heads of the Weather Institute

BERLIN – In Hungary, in the nervous autocracy of Viktor Orbán, even the wrong weather can turn into an offense to the regime. Last Saturday the celebrations and fireworks for the traditional St. Stephen’s Day in Budapest were postponed due to an alert from the National Meteorological Institute (NMS), which had predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms. At the last moment the winds swept in a different direction and the storm smoothed the capital.

