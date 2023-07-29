Udinese Market – Samardzic in neroazzurro / Deal closing

Juventus footballer Lazar Samardzic is preparing to wear the black and blue shirt of Milan. The deal appears to be closing

Serbian footballer but born in Germany Lazar Samardzic is ready to sign for his new club. In these hours he seems to have given the black and blue club in Milan a decisive acceleration. The club has not hidden that it wants to focus strongly on the former Leipzig talent and in fact in these hours it is trying in every way to find a definitive agreement. The umpteenth clue comes from today’s friendly match where Lazar was not deployed on the pitch even though he didn’t have any specific problems. The negotiation seems to be able to close for a figure very close to 20 million euros plus the tag of the very young Giovanni Fabian. The footballer would arrive in black and white on loan with the right of redemption and counter-exemption in favor of the via della Liberazione team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Here is the last name for the defense <<

July 29, 2023 (change July 29, 2023 | 16:36)

