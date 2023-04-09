Ćana is among the most sought-after singers at parties and she received a crown for that, and she points out that she always works for a fixed price and a fixed time, not for a tip.

Izvor: Instagram/canamitrovic_official

Ćana told how she happened to be crowned, but also revealed some details about the famous topic – tip at performances.

“The organizer in question is Gordan Krajišnik, I didn’t even know until that evening that we had been collaborators for 25 years, that evening was the Svetosava evening, and someone brought a package, he saysI have a surprise for you‘ and they gave me, but ‘don’t open it‘. I said good, I stand on the stage and while he was talking about how many years we have been working together, he saysI really think that she is the queen of the show‘. At that moment they put something on my head, I didn’t realize it was a crown.When I saw it, the applause broke out and it was very emotional, some started to cry. Kudos to the idea, a crown on the right head and so on,” said the singer, who points out that she has a friendly relationship with her audience and that she has never played a star, and that’s why people love her. She revealed what is actually hidden behind ” huge” tip at parties and dispelled the myth about it.

“Many times people look from the side, when they see that huge tip, as if the fees were agreed upon, and this is additional. No, it’s not like that, let’s say I always went for a fixed price and a fixed time, I never sang from morning until tomorrow, because there were various situations that I heard about from older colleagues, so I decided – less money, but a calmer head. It happened that they were colleagues they even had to do some work in the kitchen, because there are people who think they can do anything with moneyso they were happy to pay for it, and yes they make someone peel potatoes thereit doesn’t matter if it’s one potato or five, but from my point of view it’s an understatement,” said Ćana, and she also touched on the fabulous royalties, especially around this year, when amounts from 50 to 100,000 euros are mentioned.

“I myself often wondered what the reason was, I’m not saying that some people might not have earned more or less, but no one can convince me, and I’ve been doing this job for a very long time, that it’s always like that and every time. Somehow in practice I don’t see the results, if someone were to earn so much money, then the results should be much bigger, villas, yachts, etc…”

See also New Moon and Sun in Aries in 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope 01:35 Ćana broke into the celebration and created chaos Izvor: instagram/canamitrovic_official Izvor: instagram/canamitrovic_official

(MONDO/24sedam.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!