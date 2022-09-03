Home World IAEA Director General: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s “Physical Integrity” Damaged
World

IAEA Director General: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s “Physical Integrity” Damaged

by admin

IAEA Director General: Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s “Physical Integrity” Damaged

2022-09-03 09:43:00Source: China News Network

China News Service, September 2. According to a Reuters report, on September 1, local time, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Grossi, said that the “physical integrity” of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant had been damaged. of shelling expressed concern.

“It is clear that the physical integrity of the plant has been damaged several times… This situation should not continue,” Grossi said after returning from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

He also said he visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and saw key areas such as emergency systems and the control room. The Delegation now needed to do a lot of work to complete the technical analysis.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was doing everything it could to ensure the safe operation of nuclear power plants and to ensure that IAEA inspectors could carry out their tasks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on all troops to withdraw from the plant.

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the city of Enier Godar on the 1st. The nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe. The nuclear power plant and surrounding areas have been under fire recently, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of the attack.

See also  Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over Zaporozhye nuclear power plant attack

You may also like

Price cap, the US goes ahead: “Now Putin...

White House press secretary: Putting a price cap...

IAEA personnel stationed at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,...

Affected by the subtropical high and the peripheral...

The International Atomic Energy Agency has completed the...

US, arms sales to Taiwan approved for 1.1...

Russia-Ukraine: news on the war of 3 September

Taiwan shot down a drone, the CCP downgraded...

The West’s roof on Russian oil and gas....

China International Fair for Trade in Services opens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy