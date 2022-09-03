China News Service, September 2. According to a Reuters report, on September 1, local time, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Grossi, said that the “physical integrity” of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant had been damaged. of shelling expressed concern.

“It is clear that the physical integrity of the plant has been damaged several times… This situation should not continue,” Grossi said after returning from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

He also said he visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and saw key areas such as emergency systems and the control room. The Delegation now needed to do a lot of work to complete the technical analysis.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was doing everything it could to ensure the safe operation of nuclear power plants and to ensure that IAEA inspectors could carry out their tasks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on all troops to withdraw from the plant.

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the city of Enier Godar on the 1st. The nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe. The nuclear power plant and surrounding areas have been under fire recently, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of the attack.