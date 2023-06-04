“I’ll work for a little longer and then I’ll devote myself to my children”

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Paul Bonolis will stop his long television career: time to devote himself to children. He said it at the Dogliani festival speaking of a need for greater lightness. What does he mean?

“I still think of working for a short time, then I would like to dedicate myself to my life,” he said Bonolis without specifying when he intends to leave.

Bonolis, TV and the time he wants to dedicate to his children

«I don’t necessarily need to be on television – he explained -, it is good elsewhere too ». The conductor, linked to Mediaset, told various anecdotes from his career, thanking all the people who helped him, including the wife.

«I dedicated myself for 44 years to work to try to rmake this last glimmer of life available to me as light as possible for myself and for others», he underlined.

«Currently my children are the most important meaning of life I have – he said again -. I dedicate myself to them constantly, I like doing it and it is a way of dedicating this time to myself as well».

On the possibility of returning to Rai, possibly instead of Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio, Bonolis said he did not consider it feasible.

«Not because I fear interference – he explained -, but because I’m fine where I am and I still enjoy doing what I do.

