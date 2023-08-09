Home » Images of the devastation caused by the collapse of a dam in Norway – Corriere TV
Heavy rains led to the destruction of the embankment of a hydroelectric plant

In Norway, the dam of the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric plant in the south of the country collapsed following heavy rains. About a thousand people who live downstream were forced to evacuate their homes. The hydroelectric plant overlooking the Glomma River – Norway’s longest – was submerged and out of order, police said. Gallons and gallons have started pouring over the western parts of the concrete dam. For hours the water accumulated and then started pouring out through a crack. (LaPresse)

Aug 9, 2023 – Updated Aug 9, 2023, 11:01pm

