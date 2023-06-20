Home » in the courtroom in prison for a new trial – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The new trial against Russian opponent Aleksey Navalny has begun inside the maximum security prison of Melekhovo, 250 kilometers from Moscow, where he is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court. Navalny said the new allegations of extremism, defined as “absurd” by the opponent, could force him to remain in prison for another 30 years. And he explained that an investigator told him that he could face a separate trial before a military tribunal for terrorism, which carries a life sentence in Russia. Navalny (47) was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he had been hospitalized for nerve agent poisoning, for which the opponent called the Kremlin into question. (LaPresse)

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023, 07:33 am

