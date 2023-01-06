Home World Indian man created a 1:1 simulation sculpture for his dead wife and put it in the living room for her to accompany: Netizens said it was too infatuated – yqqlm
2023-01-06

According to the “New York Post” report, recently, Sandilya, a 65-year-old man in India, customized a 1:1 simulation statue to restore his dead wife.

In 2021, Sandilya’s wife died suddenly, and he, who had a good relationship with his wife, was devastated. When returning to the temple she had been to, Sandilya suddenly remembered that her wife had said that she wished she could also have a religious statue.

After comparing and searching, Sandilya found an artist who agreed to use silicone plastic to make a statue of his wife, and Sandilya also participated in the whole process of creation and made constant adjustments. The statue cost nearly 3,000 US dollars and took 6 months to make. It weighs about 30 kilograms. The body size is 1:1 restored, and the expression is extremely realistic.

Currently, Sandilya puts the sculpture on the sofa in the living room at home, as if his wife is always by his side.

After seeing this scene, many netizens said that this is too infatuated, and they really like it.

