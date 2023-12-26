INFRASTRUCTURES Uggè (FAI-Conftrasporto): ‘The European Parliament and the Council silence the supporters of the no regardless’ – Current affairs

“The European Parliament’s decision on the development of TEN networks silences the ‘no regardless’ lords present in Italy”.

Thus Paolo Uggè, president of the Federation of Italian Road Transporters (FAI) member of Conftrasporto, who expresses his satisfaction with the EU agreement on the revision of the Ten-T networks.

“The various representatives of political forces and trade unions who in recent days have taken a position in every way against the infrastructural interventions decided by the Meloni Government must come to terms with it – urges Uggè – As also highlighted several times by Minister Salvini, who is carrying out the policy of doing to connect Italy to the rest of Europe, the TAV is not a useless work”.

“The Ten-T network, initially Corridor One carried out in the 2000s by Pietro Lunardi and European Commissioner Loyola de Palacyo, finds a strong and precise response from community bodies, which confirm the European Union’s determined desire to connect with works the economies of the countries belonging to the European Union are infrastructural, to make the entire economy more competitive”.

“In the same way, in this network of connections, the role that the Bridge over the Strait of Messina will have is crucial, which, as the FAI has repeatedly highlighted, will be an essential part of the infrastructural connection between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean – continues Uggè – Furthermore, the southern Sicily railway ring will be able to connect a population of over five million people with the rest of Italy and Europe. The alarms about the lack of funds and the attempts to report disagreements with the regions involved (Calabria and Sicily) no longer find any reason to exist”, concludes the Fai-Conftrasporto president.