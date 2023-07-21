Inter, a maxi Arab offer appears for Lautaro Martinez

YOU SHOCK

The Argentine would have been offered a four-year contract worth 60 million euros per season. Meanwhile, Balogun is the priority for the attack with Morata who remains on standby

20 lug 2023

There are rumors about a possible maxi offer from theSaudi Arabia per lautaro martinez. According to TyC sports an unspecified club of Saudi Pro League, would have offered the Argentine world champion a four-year deal worth 60 million euros per season. The “Toro” has not yet given the go-ahead, therefore there have so far been no contacts with theInter, which, however, fears losing one of its brightest stars. For now they are just rumors, but there could be sensational developments in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, the priority to reinforce the offensive department is

Folarin Balogun. The nerazzurri club is in no hurry to close for other strikers (Alvaro Morata in primis) because they are waiting to understand the next moves of Arsenal, owner of the card. The valuation of the American footballer with English citizenship is around 40 million euros, basically the sum that Inter were willing to invest to keep Romelu Lukaku in Milan.

In the list of candidates, Balogun precedes

Morata, which, however, has many suitors. Above all, Mourinho’s Roma, who would prefer him to Scamacca. Also for this reason, despite Inzaghi pushing for the former Juve, the operation remains on standby. Scamacca himself and Beto are two other alternatives, but neither warms the heart of an Inter fan.