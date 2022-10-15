TEHRAN – Videos show smoke rising from the prison Evin in Tehran, a notorious place of detention of political prisoners. Shots are heard and the sound of an alarm siren.

The footage was shared on social media and hinted at a prison riot or an assault on the facility from the outside. “Shots can be heard from Evin Prison and smoke can be seen,” said the activist’s website. 1500tasvir, who also shared video footage showing special forces on motorbikes heading to the prison.