According to Yonhap News Agency 15, an 80-year-old Korean man recently stumbled upon the “Street View” of Google Maps and found that his living room was being displayed in a 360-degree view.The person concerned stated that he had not uploaded relevant photos on the Internet, so he questioned that his computer might have been hacked, and that the Google Map image uploading system also violated personal privacy and other issues.

Although Google has since deleted the relevant photos, it has not made any apology or explanation to the parties involved. How the photos were uploaded to Google Maps remains a mystery, Yonhap News Agency said. As soon as the report came out, it immediately aroused the attention and discussion of Korean netizens.



Recently, a Google Maps user in South Korea discovered that a 360-degree panoramic photo of his living room was being displayed publicly while using the app.Source: Yonhap News Agency

According to reports, an 80-year-old man who lives in Eunpyeong District, Seoul recently learned to use the “Street View” function of Google Maps on his computer to enjoy the outdoor street view and kill time. However, the old man was taken aback when he used the app to view the street view of his apartment on the 9th of this month. When he clicked on the specific building of the apartment where he lived to view the photos, he found that a 360-degree panoramic photo of his living room was being displayed publicly. In the photo, the living room, kitchen, floor, and ceiling of the home are all at a glance.



The old man told Yonhap News Agency that by clicking on the origin area in the picture, he could see a panoramic photo of his living room through the “Street View” function of Google Maps.Source: Yonhap News Agency

According to the report, this indoor panoramic photo was displayed in the Google system as uploaded by the user himself in November 2019. In this regard, the old man said that according to the appearance of the living room at home in the photo, it can be inferred that the shooting time was about 2013. At that time, in order to prevent the little grandson at home from falling and being injured, a lot of sponge floor cushions were laid on the floor of the living room. But the old man also said that he only recently learned to use the “Street View” function of Google Maps, and before that, he didn’t know how to take panoramic photos, let alone upload them in person. At the same time, the family members of the elderly also stated that they had not taken and uploaded relevant photos. Therefore, the elderly questioned that the computer at home may be hacked, and the image uploading system of Google Maps also has problems such as violation of personal privacy. As a result, the old man sent an email to Google on the 11th of this month, requesting to delete the relevant photos.

According to reports, on the 12th, Google deleted the relevant photos, but did not make any apology or explanation to the elderly for the matter. The old man told Yonhap News Agency that Google’s actions were very irresponsible, and he felt very uneasy and unhappy when he thought of someone watching his private life. Before that, the old man had also called Google, but no one answered, and it was difficult to even ask to delete the photo because he couldn’t get in touch.

Afterwards, Google told Yonhap News Agency, “After confirmation, we judged that the relevant images were provided by users”, “Google attaches great importance to the protection of users’ personal information and will not collect images of the interior of individual houses in Google Maps Street View. At the same time, Users of Google Maps are also subject to the relevant terms, and once violations are found, the relevant images will be deleted and their accounts will be banned.” As for how the panoramic photo of the living room of the elderly residence was uploaded to Google Maps, Yonhap News Agency said it is still a mystery.

As soon as the report came out, it immediately aroused the attention and discussion of Korean netizens. Some people think that this is an “Oolong” incident caused by the old man forgetting to upload relevant photos, but many people also raised questions about Google’s “invasion of privacy”.

A netizen questioned the old man’s statement under the report: “I forgot to upload relevant photos myself”↓

But another netizen accused Google: “Google and Facebook are both ‘thieves’ who steal personal information.”↓

Some netizens echoed: “It seems that when using Google in the future, you should be careful to check the terms of user consent.”↓

More Korean netizens said: “Hey… Google seems to be monitoring people’s private lives and private conversations at any time. Although mobile phones bring convenience to people, at the same time, personal information is constantly leaked.”↓