At least three people died and dozens were injured in a violent explosion yesterday afternoon at a gas station in the village of Creeslough, in the Irish county of Donegal (north-west), the Irish police said. reports the BBC.

At the moment the exact causes of the explosion are not known, but according to a city councilor – John O’Donnell – it would be a gas leak. Rescue operations continued throughout the night. The explosion, according to some images published by the British media, also seriously damaged two residential buildings that are located in front of the service station. Some of the injured, reports the Telegraph, were transported by helicopter from Letterkenny University Hospital, where they were initially hospitalized in Dublin.