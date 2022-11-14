Original title: Israeli president authorizes Netanyahu to form new government

Xinhua News Agency, Jerusalem, November 13 (Reporter Wang Zhuolun and Zhang Tianlang) Israeli President Herzog officially authorized former Prime Minister and Likud leader Netanyahu on the 13th to form a new government.

On November 13, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) received a letter of authorization from President Herzog (right) to form a new government at the Israeli Presidential Palace.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Zhuolun

Herzog said at the authorization ceremony held at the presidential palace that day that Netanyahu’s first task is to lead a coalition government to ensure that it operates stably and well.

Netanyahu said he was committed to forming a stable, accountable and broadly representative government. The new government will promote the country’s economic development and improve Israel’s relations with more Arab countries.

On November 13, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at a ceremony to authorize the formation of a new government at the Israeli Presidential Palace.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Zhuolun

Israel will hold its 25th parliamentary election on November 1. A total of 40 political parties and coalitions of parties compete for 120 parliamentary seats. Netanyahu’s camp won 64 seats, according to the results of the vote count released by Israel’s Central Election Commission on the 3rd.

The Knesset is unicameral. The law stipulates that the party that wins more than half of the seats in the parliament can form a separate cabinet. Due to the numerous small and medium-sized parties, there has never been a single political party forming a cabinet in Israel’s history.