iStock survey shows that authenticity is key when demonstrating allegiance this Pride Month – MONDO MODA

Closing out Pride Month, the iStocka leading e-commerce platform that provides premium visual content to SMBs, creative professionals and students everywhere, revealed that companies continue to use symbolic and stereotypical imagery when trying to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Only 1% of all client downloads in 2022 featured LGBTQ+ representation, and rainbow flags represented 29% of all images used to represent the queer community.

According to iStock’s VisualGPS survey, people are looking to engage with brands that celebrate diversity. Nearly 70% of non-LGBTQIA+ consumers feel better about buying products from companies that feature LGBTQIA+ people in ads, and 75% of respondents who identify as non-LGBTQIA+ say they feel comfortable with this inclusion.

The survey also shows that visualizing communities in an authentic way is important, with 93% of Brazilians saying it is important to see photos and videos of what is happening with people around the world to understand the daily challenges they face. Another 54% of respondents who identify as LGBTQIA+ reported that, given their experiences of discrimination based on their sexual orientation (which experienced a worrying 30% increase just one year ago), it is more critical than ever for companies to use images authentic and everyday experiences of the queer community.

There are some simple questions that business owners can ask when selecting images and videos to ensure they best reflect the lived experience of the LGBTQIA+ community, helping to build better understanding and acceptance, and demonstrating that alliance throughout the year:

In which scenarios are LGBTQIA+ people portrayed? Are you showing them off at work, at home, at school, traveling or in other social settings? Currently, 28% of images show LGBTQIA+ people marching/protesting, 27% at rainbow parties, only 14% show LGBTQIA+ individuals in a business environment or 14% as professionals. Do you only show LGBTQIA+ people in romantic stories or as parents? What about LGBTQIA+ people without partners, living full lives? Currently, LGBTQIA+ people are five times more likely to be pictured with a romantic partner than the general population. Are you showing LGBTQIA+ people living positive and fulfilling lives, sharing experiences inside and outside their communities? With groups of friends of all identities? With a variety of family structures and peers? Currently, 30% of gay men are portrayed as effeminate and 28% as flamboyant, while 29% of lesbian women are depicted as masculine, furthering ongoing stereotypes.

