It has been five years since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement.

After the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018, it continued to impose additional sanctions against Iran, involving various industries such as Iran’s finance, industry, and energy, and caused a series of livelihood problems in Iran, such as high inflation and shortage of imported medicines. In an interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television, many Iranians condemned the hegemonic behavior of the United States in ignoring human rights.

Farzad, an Iranian citizen: Vulnerable groups are more deeply affected by US sanctions, and sanctions are more aimed at ordinary people and young people. I also suffered losses because of US sanctions.

Iranian citizen Irfan: The United States is trying to block Iran’s trade in goods, banking transactions, and all activities needed to maintain the normal operation of the country. This is a very cruel act and shows the bullying and hegemonic behavior of the United States.

Mohammad of the Iranian people: The United States only seeks to maximize its own interests, so it needs other countries to be weak. For the United States, this is a race that only itself can win. The US wants the resources of all countries, plunders other countries, creates political divisions, and makes other countries politically and economically weaker in order to benefit the US itself.

Headquarters reporter Li Jiannan: The Iranian people said in interviews that the United States has used sanctions, threats and other means to suppress other countries, and the fundamental purpose is to safeguard its own interests. The U.S. government’s disregard for human rights in other countries and the creation of humanitarian crises are manifestations of American hegemony. But Iran will not choose to make concessions and will continue to resist the illegal actions of the United States.

Journalist Observation丨Continued U.S. Sanctions Trigger Iran Humanitarian Crisis

Headquarters reporters have come into contact with a large number of Iranian people during their years of visits. It can be said that from the consumption of daily necessities, the operation of small businesses to the people’s daily medical consultation, all aspects of Iranian people’s life have been affected by the sanctions.

Headquarters reporter Li Jiannan: It has been five years since the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement and restarted sanctions against Iran. In the past five years, the United States and its allies have never stopped sanctions against Iran. I would like to talk about my observations from the following points about the impact of the sanctions on the country and people of Iran. First and most distressing is that the US unilateral sanctions have triggered a humanitarian crisis in Iran. In the past few years, I have been in contact with many patients in Iran. Some of them suffer from diabetes, but at a certain period of time, insulin is suddenly not available in the market. Some are patients with some special diseases, such as “butterfly baby” and thalassemia, etc. These patients need to import drugs to maintain their lives all year round. However, because the United States has sanctioned Iran’s banking industry, Iran is not allowed to buy other countries’ drugs. Medical equipment, etc., caused Iran to fall into a “drug panic”. Many patients died because of lack of medicine, which triggered a humanitarian disaster in Iran.

In addition, the United States and the West have implemented a technological blockade against Iran through sanctions. United Nations human rights experts have previously issued a statement saying that the US sanctions forced the Iranian people to prolong the use of old vehicles with low fuel efficiency. At the same time, the United States also prevented other countries from providing Iran with air pollution control technology. Air pollution is serious, endangering the health of tens of millions of people living here.

In the face of sanctions, the Iranian government has repeatedly condemned that this is a kind of “economic terrorism”, and “hegemony and bullying” are the words I most often hear to describe the United States from the Iranian people in my daily interviews. It is worth mentioning that, in order to eliminate the impact of sanctions, the Iranian government, on the one hand, increased production and developed a diversified economy to stabilize prices; on the other hand, it encouraged innovation and increased research and development in the field of science and technology to break the The technological blockade of the United States and the West. As Iranian analysts said, in a short period of time, Iran has suffered from sanctions, but in the long run, the “wishful thinking” of the United States intending to suppress Iran through sanctions will eventually come to nothing.