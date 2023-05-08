Date: 2023-05-08

Views: 49

Source: Fuxin News Network

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small



The Municipal Intermediate People’s Court issued 30 judicial measures and implementation plans Optimizing the rule of law business environment and services to comprehensively revitalize new breakthroughs On May 6, the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court held a press conference on the construction of a legalized business environment, notifying the city’s courts of the construction of a legalized business environment and typical cases, and announced the recently issued “Fuxin Intermediate People’s Court on Service Guarantee Comprehensive Specific measures to optimize the construction of a rule-of-law business environment such as Thirty Judicial Measures for Revitalizing the New Breakthrough Three-Year Action, “The Fuxin Intermediate People’s Court’s Implementation Plan on Guaranteeing Fuxin’s Comprehensive Revitalization New Breakthrough Three-Year Action”.

In recent years, the courts at all levels in our city have taken the construction of a legalized business environment as an important part of serving and ensuring high-quality economic and social development, continuously deepening the judicial concept of “everyone is a business environment, and cases are touchstones”, and strictly benchmarking The Provincial Higher People’s Court’s legalized business environment work system focuses on the special activity of “constructing a legalized business environment to increase efficiency”, insists on serving the overall situation, judicature for the people, and impartial justice. Enterprise execution, bankruptcy reorganization, hundreds of judges entering hundreds of enterprises and other key tasks, promote the construction of a rule-of-law business environment in depth and solidly, and make new breakthroughs for the comprehensive revitalization of our city. The goal of “Double Hundred” provides a strong guarantee for the rule of law.

The reporter also learned at the press conference that the “Fuxin Intermediate People’s Court’s Thirty Judicial Measures for Three-Year Actions on the Comprehensive Revitalization of Service Guarantees and New Breakthroughs” fully implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. In accordance with the deployment of the Municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, combined with the actual work of the court, based on the role of providing legal protection for optimizing the construction of the business environment, from firmly establishing “good judicial concepts” and fully serving and guaranteeing “business environment” Thirty judicial measures have been launched in eight aspects, including “good” and full service guarantee “strong innovation ability”, to build a service guarantee pattern for the court system to comprehensively optimize the construction of a legalized business environment. The “Fuxin City Intermediate People’s Court’s Implementation Plan on Guaranteeing Fuxin’s Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough Three-Year Action Plan” details the specific measures related to the construction of a rule-of-law business environment such as fully serving and guaranteeing a “good business environment”, and clarifies the corresponding The leading department and responsible department, as well as safeguard measures, ensure that good policies are truly implemented.

In addition, “Fuxin City Intermediate People’s Court’s Implementation Plan for Carrying out “Great Learning, Big Discussion, and Big Practice of Legalized Business Environment”” “Fuxin City Intermediate People’s Court’s “Ten Commitments” for Optimizing Business Environment Services” “Fuxin City Intermediate People’s Court” Five supporting documents, including the Implementation Opinions of the People’s Court on Preventing Criminal Intervention in Economic Disputes, put forward specific and feasible plans and methods for optimizing the construction of the business environment from the aspects of concept establishment, service commitment, judicial guarantee, and work system.