The great absentee was Ivanka. When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 White House, in the Mar-a-Lago (Florida) resort with over eight hundred guests celebrating amidst flags with stars and stripes and Convention-style balloons, the former president’s favorite daughter was not ‘was. “I love my father very much. This time I have chosen to prioritize my young children and the private life we ​​are creating as a family.