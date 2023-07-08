Home » ivica batarello in zrinj | Sport
World

ivica batarello in zrinj | Sport

by admin
ivica batarello in zrinj | Sport

Ivica Batarello strengthened the defensive line of the “nobles”.

Source: Zrinjski

Three days before the start of the season and the match of the first round of qualification for the Champions League against Urartu, Zrinjski presented a new reinforcement.

Stopper Ivica Batarello (1998) arrived in the camp of the Mostar premier league team and champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who signed a two-year contract with the “nobles”.

Batarello spent the last half-season in Croatia from Zmijavac, and during his youth internship he played, among other things, for Dinamo and Hajduk.

From the second team of Split, he moved to Krško at the beginning of 2019, where he spent one half-season before returning to Poljud, from which he left again in the summer of 2020, borrowing the shirt of Šibenik.

He spent two and a half years in this club before he arrived at the club from which he came to Mostar.

In the Croatian second division, as a member of Croatia and Hajduk’s second team, he played 71 matches, while as a member of Šibenik in the HNL, he registered 73 appearances.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

See also  Zaki taken to the prison in handcuffs "like a dangerous criminal". The hearing lasted only two minutes

You may also like

People clinging to the roofs of cars swept...

What changes (even quick and fast) can be...

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Venezuelan Journalist...

From prison threatens wife and children “As soon...

Udinese Market – Goodbye Becao? No problem, the...

Sen Senra announces his only Madrid concert of...

Red Star plays against Fiorentina | Sport

Woman’s Surprise Attack on Bus Driver Caught on...

T-shirts with the image of the killer boy...

“It will become a summer center for disadvantaged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy