Japan continues to sanction Russia, the Russian ambassador to Japan calls on Japan to stop "dismantling" relations between the two countries

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 23rd, the Russian ambassador to Japan, Galukin, said on the same day that the Japanese government’s use of sanctions to pressure Russia on the grounds of the situation in Ukraine is an unfriendly act. Stop “dismantling” Russia-Japan relations, which will not do Japan any favors.

On the 22nd, the Japanese government held a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine. After the meeting, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked him to continue to work closely with the G7 on the Ukrainian issue, including continuing to impose sanctions on Russia.

Previously, the Japanese government has announced a series of sanctions against Russia, including more than 700 Russian and Belarusian citizens and people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies and organizations. Sanctions. In addition, Japan has frozen the assets of several Russian banks and more than 40 Russian companies and organizations. Japan's sanctions list also includes a ban on the export of more than 400 goods to Russia, a ban on the export of luxury goods to Russia, and a ban on the import of gold from Russia. (Headquarters reporter Song Yiping)

