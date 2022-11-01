Home World Japan, Tokyo opens to LGBT rights: certificates for civil unions are starting today
Japan, Tokyo opens to LGBT rights: certificates for civil unions are starting today

Japan, Tokyo opens to LGBT rights: certificates for civil unions are starting today

BEIJING – The applications had been opened last October 11, and since this morning Tokyo began issuing civil union certificates to same-sex people living, working or studying in the Japanese capital. A long-awaited measure in a country where same-sex marriage is still prohibited and where even civil unions at the national level – the only case among the G7 nations – are not recognized.

