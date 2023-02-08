Home World Jim Carrey is selling his Los Angeles mansion
Jim Carrey is selling his Los Angeles villa, the property where he has lived for the past three decades. The 61-year-old Canadian superstar decided it was time for a change of residence. In addition, Carrey can also make a huge profit if he finds a buyer willing to pay the actor’s asking price.

“For three decades, it was like a sanctuary for me, but now I don’t spend as much time there and I’d like someone else to enjoy it. Changes! Every night the owls sang me lullabies, and every morning I sat under an old pine and heard hawks and hummingbirds,” Jim Carrey characterized his residence in a discussion with journalists from the New York Post newspaper .

Jim Carrey bought the impressive (8,000-square-foot) estate and five-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa in 1994 for $3.8 million. At today’s value, it would mean 7.71 million. However, the actor hopes to obtain the sum of 28.9 million dollars after the sale.

The estate, located in the residential neighborhood of Brentwood, also has a lounge area, pool table, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, sauna and even a vegetable garden. The rooms are spacious and very bright, with many glass doors, neutral colors on the walls and floors. There is also a cinema, an office, a gym, a kitchen equipped as in a restaurant, but also many fireplaces and bathrooms decorated with marble.

Jim Carrey’s neighbors include stars like Lebron James, Reese Witherspoon and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

