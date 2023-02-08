Jim Carrey is selling his Los Angeles villa, the property where he has lived for the past three decades. The 61-year-old Canadian superstar decided it was time for a change of residence. In addition, Carrey can also make a huge profit if he finds a buyer willing to pay the actor’s asking price.

“For three decades, it was like a sanctuary for me, but now I don’t spend as much time there and I’d like someone else to enjoy it. Changes! Every night the owls sang me lullabies, and every morning I sat under an old pine and heard hawks and hummingbirds,” Jim Carrey characterized his residence in a discussion with journalists from the New York Post newspaper .

Jim Carrey bought the impressive (8,000-square-foot) estate and five-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa in 1994 for $3.8 million. At today’s value, it would mean 7.71 million. However, the actor hopes to obtain the sum of 28.9 million dollars after the sale.

The estate, located in the residential neighborhood of Brentwood, also has a lounge area, pool table, tennis court, swimming pool, spa, sauna and even a vegetable garden. The rooms are spacious and very bright, with many glass doors, neutral colors on the walls and floors. There is also a cinema, an office, a gym, a kitchen equipped as in a restaurant, but also many fireplaces and bathrooms decorated with marble.

Jim Carrey’s neighbors include stars like Lebron James, Reese Witherspoon and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

