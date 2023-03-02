The famous singer is again in the arms of a much younger partner.

In recent months Madonna (64) is in the center of attention because of his physical appearance because many fans around the world state that he no longer looks like himself due to surgical interventions. The famous singer is now attracting attention again, and it all started with an Instagram post by a former athlete who is even 35 years younger than her.

Josh Popper (29), a former talent in American football and the guy who once trained with NFL teams in order to fight for a contract, is the new boyfriend of the popular singer. He trained with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, but after retiring from his professional career, he devoted himself to coaching and teaching boxing to children, and well-informed sources say that’s how they met. Allegedly, Josh is training one of Madonna’s children, so the singer had her eye on him during training.

A joint photo from the hall appeared on his Instagram, and the American media claim that it is not just marketing. Madonna reportedly found solace in Popper’s embrace after breaking up with Andrew Darnell, a model who is 40 years her junior. This is the photo that caught the eye:

Madonna was once married to an actor By Sean Penn, but after only four years they decided to divorce. She waited for more than ten years, then married the director Gaja Ricija, with whom she was married for eight years. In addition, she had relationships or adventures with several other very famous people in the USA, such as Aleks Rodriguez, Denis Rodman, Leni Kravic, Tupac Shakur…

She got her daughter Lourdes in 1996 from her relationship with her fitness trainer Carlos Leon, while her son Rocco was born during her marriage to Richie. The next four children were adopted after her visit to Malawi, and she adopted three of them as a single mother.