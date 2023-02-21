Home World Kiev, blackout at the Meloni-Zelensky press point: the premier improvises a translator. And he jokes with reporters: “President worker”
World

Kiev, blackout at the Meloni-Zelensky press point: the premier improvises a translator. And he jokes with reporters: “President worker”

by admin
Kiev, blackout at the Meloni-Zelensky press point: the premier improvises a translator. And he jokes with reporters: “President worker”

And sudden blackout interrupts the Prime Minister’s joint press conference for a few seconds Giorgia Meloni and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Given the times of war, some journalists in the hall stand up, frightened by the sudden darkness. When the light returns, it has failed for a handful of seconds, in the absence of simultaneous translation the prime minister improvises as a translator and translates into English a question from an Italian journalist on Berlusconi’s statements about the Ukrainian president. Jokingly adding: ‘Worker President”

Previous Article

UN, US pressure and Israel-PNA negotiations behind the softening of the resolution against settlements in the territories

See also  Blinken in Israel for a summit of Middle East foreign ministers: Iran and energy cooperation the dossiers

You may also like

«Berlusconi? They never bombed his house with missiles...

Fiber and more, the Opensignal rankings with the...

“I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been...

Putin: “Tests on nuclear weapons if the US...

HKU research reveals the mechanism of the new...

Snail Mail and Mac DeMarco together in a...

Iliad fiber, from today faster in Turin, Bologna...

Another youth succumbs to wounds from an Israeli...

The first anniversary of the Ukraine war is...

Eintracht-Naples, written against the Azzurri fans in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy