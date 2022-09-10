It is the Saturday of the crowned village in London. This morning at 11 the new sovereign Charles III who yesterday addressed his first official speech to the nation will formally assume the role of king. The ceremony will take place in the oldest of the English palaces: St. James. Meanwhile, the “Unicorn” protocol taken after the death of Elizabeth III in Scotland is changing. The operation is undergoing changes, for now it has been learned that the coffin will not return to London by train but by plane and that the arrival of the body in Edinburgh has been postponed by one day.

Live updates

10.03 – Preparations have begun for the arrival of Elizabeth II’s coffin in Edinburgh

Preparations for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin have begun in Edinburgh. As reported by the BBC, several roads in the Scottish capital have been closed and barriers have been erected. The coffin, according to the program reported by the BBC, tomorrow will leave Balmoral Castle, where the Queen died, to be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, from where on Monday it will be transferred to St. Giles Cathedral. Here it will be possible for the population to pay homage to the sovereign. The Queen’s coffin will be moved to London on Tuesday.

9.32 – The king’s speech pleases the media

«May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest “,” May the song of angels watch over your rest “: the British press liked the Shakespearean quotation made by King Charles as a moving farewell to 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, his mother, in first televised speech by sovereign before the nation. A speech, calm and highly personal, which according to the newspapers seems to have touched the chords of the country, in mourning for the disappearance of its sovereign after 70 years of reign. Carlo’s call to Hamlet is the title of the Daily Express among the tabloids. While a little ‘on all newspapers, from the most popular to those of opinion, dominates on the front page the “thank you” pronounced by the incoming monarch – barely holding back the tears – to his “darling Mama”, as he addressed her. .

9.41- Carlo said to Harry “Meghan is not welcome at Balmoral”

A small family drama involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would unfold in the hours when the royal family rushed into Balmoral Castle to witness Queen Elizabeth’s final hours of life. According to rumors reported by the Sun, in the hectic hours preceding the death of the sovereign, King Charles would have told his son Harry not to bring his wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral because she would not be welcome. Harry and Meghan, who were in England when Elizabeth’s conditions worsened, were ready to leave for Scotland despite the tensions of recent years. According to the Sun, the prince, who was staying at Frogmore Cottage, received a call from his father asking him not to bring Meghan. “Carlo told Harry it was not right or appropriate for Meghan to be at Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told the newspaper. “It was pointed out that Kate would not go and that the event was reserved for close family members,” added the source, according to which “Carlo said very, very clearly that Meghan would not be welcome.”

7.46 – The official proclamation of King Charles III

At 10 am in London, 11 am in Italy, Charles will be officially proclaimed king, less than 48 hours after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The proclamation will take place in the palace of Saint James, the oldest of the royal palaces in the capital. For 3 centuries, until the reign of Victoria, it was the residence of the royals of England. The flags, at half mast as a sign of mourning, will be waved at full pole for the occasion, but will be lowered to continue the 10 days of national mourning. For the first time, the official announcement from the balcony of the building, expected about an hour later, will be broadcast on television. Last night the hymn “God save the king” was sung in the cathedral of Saint Paul in its “male” version after seventy years of “God save the queen”, at the end of the religious celebration in homage to the sovereign who died the day before. Balmoral in Scotland. Also yesterday, in his first speech as king, Charles III promised to serve the British people throughout his life, assuming the same commitment that his mother had respected for the 70 years of his very long reign.