KK Crvena zvezda welcomes Split in the ABA league Sports

Crvena zvezda welcomes Split, Duško Ivanovic is cautious before the match in Pionir.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet turns to obligations in the ABA league. With five consecutive victories, they finished the competition in the Euroleague and remained outside the Top 8, so now they will shift their focus to the regional competition. There are three games left until the playoffs, in Belgrade against Split, then two away games against Mornar and Cedevit Olimpija.

Duško Ivanović’s team first plays against the Croatian team on Monday (20:00) in “Pionir”.

“We welcome Split, a team that played a good season in the ABA league and in some matches against, on paper, strong rivals, showed that it has quality. That’s why we enter this match as seriously as possible, with the desire to continue the series of victories from the Euroleague and to welcome the playoffs in the ABA League in a good rhythm. Especially because we are fighting for first place in the regular part of the season and now we are turning all our efforts to this competition,” Ivanović said.

Dalibor Ilić has a similar opinion.

“We want to continue with good games, we have a good atmosphere, and it is created by victories. There must not be any relaxation because Split has shown that they are a good team, and especially that with the quality they have, they come to Belgrade without pressure for this match. I invite the fans to come to this match because it is important for us. After that, we have matches in Bar and Ljubljana in a short period of time, and we will be ready for the playoffs,” Ilić concluded.