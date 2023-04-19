KNORR-BREMSE / New range of pneumatic disc brakes for heavy vehicles on the market – Companies

With the new coding “SyD7” (Synact DEVO), Knorr-Bremse brings a new generation of pneumatic disc brakes for heavy vehicles to the market, with innovative features. The proven and well-known Aftermarket Repair Strategy has been retained and, in addition to the calipers, includes all necessary wear parts and repair kits to optimally support you during maintenance.

With the new “SyD7”, the brake caliper and the patented holder have been optimized in weight and changed in appearance. In addition to the new holder design, the pad concept has also been revised and patented. This is visible in the different length of the inner and outer pads and the new design of the pad retention bar. In this context, the cable guide of the wear indicator has also been reconfigured.

Also new to the market is the Knorr-Bremse “ACR” (Active Caliper Release) system. This system actively releases the brake pads from the disc via a spring system and centers the caliper in the center of the disc. In this way, ACR helps to reduce fuel costs and optimizes brake pad wear. The brakes installed on the vehicle, as well as the caliper supports supplied in the aftermarket, are already prepared for the installation of the ACR system. Depending on your needs, you can choose between a pad set with or without ACR 1).

The Repair Strategy is completed by a new guide and boot kit and an optimized presser kit.