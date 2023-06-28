Koran burned in Stockholm: the precedents (and null consequences) of the application of the Swedish law on freedom of expression

Stockholm. The law is that on constitutional right to freedom of expression and protest. The application was made equally by the centre-left Governments as by the current centre-right, externally supported by the SD, extremists Of right, which emerged as the country’s second largest party in the September elections. The square is one of the busiest in the capital, Civic Square in Södermalm. The promoter of the demonstration is a man in his thirties and not, as has been the case up to now, the Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan. The blatant act: burn the Quran in public, in front of the Mosqueon the day Muslims around the world celebrate the Feast of the Sacrifice. It takes place with the permit denied first and then duly released by the Police, called to order by the Court of Appeals. To be precise, the police did not explicitly give permission to burn the sacred text, but to make a “demonstration on the Koran”. This is because there is currently a ban on lighting fires throughout the county, which is very common in Sweden where, during the hot and dry summers, fires become a problem also fueled by the many outdoor barbecues.

The man’s gesture lasts a handful of seconds, but the diplomatic aftermath will not be so ephemeral. “The accession of the Sweden at the NATO it cannot be current, as long as the fires of the Koran are allowed” warned the Turkish president Erdoganaccusing the Scandinavian country of hosting members of the PKK. The Swedish 007 for their part reiterate that granting this type of demonstrations Raise the level of terrorist threat. From the benches of the EU, last January 23, it was the turn of the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billströmin Brussels for the Foreign Affairs Council, to speak about the Koran burned in front of the Turkish Embassy a Stockholm, again by the hand of Paludan, two days earlier. “The Swedish government in no way supports the destruction with the fire of scriptures considered sacred, but in Sweden we have the freedom of expression and from a legal point of view this case is allowed: however, we have clearly said that we do not take the side of those who did it”.

The law on freedom of expression and protest is highly guaranteed in Sweden, and it has been seen more and more often in recent years. Let’s go backwards. Last year, during the EasterRasmus Paludan staged the burning of the Koran a Malmö, a city with a very strong immigration vocation. Officers injured, police cars set on fire. Paludan was sued for instigation against a group of people, but everything ended up archived, exactly like in November 2020. Same city, same stake against the sacred text of theIslam. It’s December 2017 when Gothenburg hosted, after a very expensive deployment of law enforcement, a Nazi demonstration of Northern Opposition Movement. At least 300 marched in the city center on the “Day of Atonement”, the most solemn anniversary for Jews. And they did it just a few meters away Synagoguewhile the well-known was in progress book Fairand despite the appeals of the Swedish Football Association because everything happened in conjunction with an expected free match between teams of very young people.

They were worthless restrictions (the ban on carrying out the military march and the reduction of the route) imposed by Court Administrative. About thirty stops. All released the following day. Today Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer states that permit matters are handled by the police. “On the one hand, we have strong protections for freedom of expression when it comes to law enforcement public order lawand it is the responsibility of the Police Authority – says Justice Minister Gunnar Strömme – At the same time, this also means to protect many people from speeches that are very hurtful and upsetting. The fact that it is permitted does not in any way mean that you have to stand behind what is being said.” In fact, the same comment from the moderate premier Ulf Kristerssonbusy in the week of Almedalen, where all the politicians confront each other giving speeches and debates. The prime minister focused on combating and preventing it crime juvenilereal social scourge.