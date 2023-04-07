Home World Latvia introduces mandatory military service | Info
Latvia made a decision to reintroduce compulsory military service in the country.

The Latvian parliament decided on Wednesday to reintroduce compulsory military service in the country, the Lithuanian public service LSM reported. Draft law on the State Defense Service and related draft laws were adopted with 68 votes in favor and 11 against. It is planned that the first conscripts will start their service on July 1 of this year.

The first draft will apply to volunteers, but from January 1, 2024, it will be applied by random selection. The law provides for criminal liability if a person avoids service. Men born after January 1, 2004 are subject to conscription and must begin serving within one year of turning 18. If they are still in school, they must begin serving within one year of graduation.

Latvia repealed its conscription law in 2007. The country’s defense minister, Inara Murniece, says conscription is Latvia’s response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

