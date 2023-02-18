Home World Layers of Fear horror arrives in June; new trailer
Layers of Fear horror arrives in June; new trailer

Layers of Fear horror arrives in June; new trailer

Bloober Team today announced that their new horror game Layers of Fear will come to June 2023. The announcement is accompanied by a trailer that shows us the disturbing atmospheres that we will visit in the game.

The developers describe the game like this:

Enter a lonely and ghostly lighthouse and discover a never-before-told story that ties the entire series together.

Layers of Fear (2023) is the final work in the Layers series, which includes 2016’s Layers of Fear, its expansion “Inheritance” and its subsequent sequel Layers of Fear 2. Discover new game mechanics, new scares and a new chapter entitled “The Final Note” which expands the story of the original Layers of Fear through the perspective of the antagonist, the Painter’s wife. Fear and madness await – stay tuned for more details!

We leave you to the movie, enjoy!

MX Video – Layers of Fear

