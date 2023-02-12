ROMA He had never digested Gasperinithe soccer lesson that Sarri he had given him on the outward journey on 23 October to Bergamo. He prepared his revenge for a long time, punctually arriving at the Olimpico. L’Atalanta won by the same score, 2-0, outclassing the Lazio with his ferocious all-court pressing, man against man, he stifled Sarri’s sources of play: Buyers are Cataldi, Ederson are Luis Alberto, The Roon are Milinkovic. So Gasperini immediately convinced the opposing coach to let go of building from below, because the hungry sharks from Bergamo always took the ball. Not surprisingly, Atalanta scored four times in the first 12′, with four different men: Koopmeiners, Hateboer, Zappacosta e Djimsit. And to think that it was the ferret that created the most problems Lookmanimpregnable for Marusic. In the end she earned the show: 13 saves (8 Provedel5 Musso) record for Serie A.

< >

Property, missed opportunity

After fifteen minutes, Lazio chose an alternative plan: a long ball for Milinkovic to avoid those losing duels in midfield. And just like that, in the 17th minute, Sarri’s team invented the goal ball that could change the game: Milinkovic’s dribbling delight, who was preparing to strike Musso when Immobile arrived, happy to kick a penalty on the move. Except that the centre-forward completely missed the easy right-footed shot, to the desperation of the Olimpico. It is clear that Immobile, 190 goals for the biancoceleste, is neither lucid – “This year he has practically never been available”, defended Sarri – nor serene: he hasn’t scored since 4 January. The sensational mistake cheered up Atalanta, who struck six minutes later with a formidable shot from Zappacosta. Gasperini was right to deploy him as a starter as soon as he recovered from the injury: he had been out since 15 January. In the 39th minute, Sarri then lost his best defender, Romagnoli, to injury: it became more difficult to stem the Goddess’ attacks.

Sarri and Tare, clash over the Champions League which hurts Lazio

From what we have seen at the Olimpico, Atalanta are favourites Lazio, Rome e Milan for the Champions League position: he’s in amazing condition (even if Hateboer got hurt), the bench is long and above all he has no midweek commitments. The Biancocelesti, on the other hand, lost after the 4-0 win against Milan: since then, only two points in three games, plus elimination from the Italian Cup. And there are just 9 in the last 8 days. It is a confirmed crisis, aggravated by that of Immobile: in the 3rd minute of the second half he wasted the opportunity to make it 1-1 from close range, the Olimpico incredulous. Instead, he did not forgive Hojlund in the 20th minute, with an assist from the usual Lookman after an unrecognizable mistake Luis Alberto. Sarri’s choice didn’t work: he preferred Spanish a Neighbor, who had given substance to the midfield in the first leg. “Get your balls out”, the scream of the furious Nord at the end. Boos for Lazio from their fans, divided over the cloying controversy between Sarri and Repel: “We have to go to the Champions League”, the theory of the director; “It would be a miracle, it’s just a dream”, replied the coach. Between one barb and another, they plummeted to sixth place.

Lazio, Sarri: “The defeat against Atalanta is not a declaration of surrender” February 11, 2023

The Lazio-Atalanta match sheet

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 6 – Marusic 4.5, Casale 5, Romagnoli 5.5 (39′ pt Patric 5), Hysaj 5 (13′ st Lazzari 5) – Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 5 (13′ st Vecino 5.5), Luis Alberto 4.5 – Felipe Anderson 5 ( 13′ st Pedro 5.5), Immobile 4, Zaccagni 5.5. Herds Sarri 5.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso 7 – Toloi 6.5, Djimsiti 6, Scalvini 6.5 (13′ st Palomino 6) – Hateboer 6.5 (18′ st Demiral 6) 6, Ederson 6.5, De Roon 6.5, Koopmeiners 7, Zappacosta 7.5 – Lookman 7.5 (44′ st Boga sv), Hojlund 7.5 (44′ st Zapata sv). All. Gasperini 8.

Referee: bear bear 6.

Net: 23′ pt Zappacosta, 20′ st Hojlund.

Note: booked Zaccagni, Scalvini, De Roon. About 40,000 spectators.