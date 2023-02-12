A kiss suddenly on the Ariston stage

When it’s almost 11pm and there are hours (literally hours) left until the end of San Remo Festivalarriva Rosa Chemical with her Made in Italy. Now, he has been very clear and he has repeatedly said that he wants to bring love into the world. Well, this time love “exploded” (his words) for Fedez. The rapper was happily sitting in the front row when Rosa Chemical went towards him, he improvised a ballet sitting on him and dragged him onto the stage in the middle of the song. Petrified, Fedez played along as best he could. Until the end, when the so-called limon escapedAnd. A kiss not touched at all, indeed. Then he justified himself: “Sorry, it suddenly snapped, this is the festival of love Amadeus red in the face entered the scene with Clare Ferragni (who we all know is Fedez’s wife): “I’m speechless,” she said. Long live the chaos, long live the love.