Lecce-Udinese / Sottil’s words: “There are no easy matches in Serie A”

The team works in view of the next championship match. In the meantime, don’t miss the statements from the coach presenting the match

Udinese is ready for the championship match that will take place tomorrow night against Marco Baroni’s Lecce. Just a few minutes ago coach Andrea Sottil had his say and presented in the best way this match which will be fundamental for the season finale. The eighth place is only two points away and the various information arriving on the Bianconeri in Turin can do nothing but increase the Friulian team’s dreams. Let’s not waste any more time and go read right away the statements made by the coach.

“I am always happy when the pace is there and you play closely”. The coach makes his debut in this way and also explains why he prefers a busy schedule: “When you play with this regularity, you always remain with a high mentality and intensity. Training days carried out well, with enthusiasm”. Udinese are going through an excellent period of form according to the coach’s words, but we cannot say the same thing for the opponents. Here is Sottil’s opinion on Lecce: “There are no easy races in Serie A, it wasn’t obvious or easy to beat the Cremonese. Lecce is a well trained and well organized team. I saw our opponents this Sunday and I have to say they have dangerous players who know how to jump the man.”

Success’s injury — “I’m so sorry about Isaacbecause he is a very good boy and an important player for us”. Surely the Nigerian footballer’s injury creates more than a few headaches for the Juventus team and now we need to look for an excellent substitute. The coach underlined the black moment from the point of view of injuries: “We have almost obligatory choices, despite having total faith in my players. This concludes the conference of the Juventus coach. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. The owners decided in the middle of the field << See also «All the possible good» - La Stampa

